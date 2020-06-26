State suspends alcohol consumption at bars

Halsey Beshears, Florida’s Secretary of Department of Business & Professional Regulation, announced that effective immediately his department is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

The move comes on the same day that the state of Florida added 8,942 new COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Beshears announced the decision on Twitter on June 26. The tweet made no mention of bars being forced to close. In the early stages of the economy reopening bars utilized the “pick-up and go” model for alcohol sales to keep their businesses afloat. Though this can still negatively effect the amount of tips given to bartenders and waitresses.

The announcement comes only an hour after Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the decision to close bars effective at noon today and reduced capacity at restaurants starting on June 29.

The text of the emergency order can be read here.

