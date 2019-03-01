Special meeting called in South Bay SOUTH BAY —The City of South Bay will hold a special meeting scheduled for Monday, March 4, beginning at 6 p.m., in the commission chambers at South Bay City Hall, 335 S.W. Second Ave., to address the following item of business: reconstruction of Southwest First Street from Southwest Seventh Avenue to U.S. 27 and Southwest Seventh Avenue from its south terminus to Martin Luther King Boulevard; a state-funded grant supplemental agreement; and lobbyist consultant services. See southbaycity.com for further information.

