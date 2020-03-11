South Bay race on March 17 ballot

SOUTH BAY — There will be a City Commission race on the ballot in South Bay on Tuesday, March 17, in addition to the presidential preference primary. It’s the only municipal race in the area before Belle Glade’s city elections in June.

Longtime City Commissioner Esther Berry, a former mayor of the city, is running for reelection to Seat 1 against Michael E. Jackson.

Mr. Jackson, a FAMU graduate, is a political consultant. He’s also a former teacher in the Palm Beach County schools; ex-city manager of South Bay (1996-2001); director of the South Florida Water Management District’s office in Broward County; and a former Palm Beach County employee, both as an individual and as CEO and principal consultant with L & MJ Consulting Inc., a company he’s been running since 2005.

