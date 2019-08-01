Shop tax free during Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida families begin preparing for another school year, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale are reminding Floridians that they can save money on school supplies and clothing during the 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Friday, Aug. 2, through Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Gov. DeSantis said, “The start of the school year is around the corner and anything we can do to help Florida families afford school supplies is an investment in our future. It is essential that our students have the supplies they need to be successful in school, and I thank the Florida Legislature for responding to the needs of our families.”

“I encourage families throughout Florida to save money this weekend by shopping for school supplies — tax free,” said Commissioner of Education Corcoran. “Getting ready for the school year can be expensive, and this tax break will help families prepare for the year while setting up students for success.”

“We are pleased to partner with the Department of Education to promote the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. This is a great time for families to gather the supplies needed for a successful school year,” said Mr. Zingale of the Department of Revenue.

“Floridians can access information about qualifying items, as well as promotional materials for the sales tax holiday through the Department of Revenue’s website, floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.”

The 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. DeSantis.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item and computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial or personal use.