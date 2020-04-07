SFWMD workshop and April meeting to be online; Advance registration required on Zoom
WEST PALM BEACH — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the South Florida Water Management District will be online.
Both the upcoming April Governing Board Workshop and Business Meeting will be held online only using Zoom. Participants must to pre-register with Zoom, a free online-meeting too, to view the meeting. You must register separately for each meeting. More information is available here.
