SFWMD seeking public input

WEST PALM BEACH — The public is invited to provide comments on a plan that serves as blueprint for efforts to balance water resource management priorities through 2026.

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), as part of its ongoing efforts to increase transparency and public engagement in water management decisions, is encouraging the public to review a draft 2021-2026 Strategic Plan and submit comments.

This plan is updated annually and highlights the agency’s work in support of its mission — “To safeguard and restore South Florida’s water resources and ecosystems, protect our communities from flooding, and meet the region’s water needs while connecting with the public and stakeholders.”

The public can review the draft strategic plan and submit comments through Aug. 14 at www.sfwmd.gov/who-we-are/sfwmd-2021-2026-strategic-plan.