September is Suicide Awareness Month

In 2019, eight Okeechobee residents took their own lives

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Suicide Awareness Month is in September each year! On Sept. 11, the Okeechobee County Commission presented a proclamation to Pat Austin, acting CEO of New Horizons of the Treasure Coast, and Dana Trabulsy of 211 Helpline. Left to right are Pat Austin, Dana Trabulsy and Commissioner Kelly Owens.

OKEECHOBEE — At their Sept. 11 meeting, the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners declared the month of September as Suicide Awareness Month.

Pat Austin, acting CEO of New Horizons of the Treasure Coast, requested the proclamation. Suicide Awareness Month aims to raise awareness that suicide is preventable, improve education about suicide, spread information about suicide awareness and decrease the stigma regarding suicide.

The proclamation notes:

• Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States among those ages 10 to 34 years old.

• Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming more than 47,000 lives each year.

• On average, there are 123 suicides a day, or one every 12 minutes.

• In Okeechobee County, there were eight suicides in 2019.

• Suicide is the only type of death that is 100% preventable.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.