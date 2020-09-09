Safety observances marked this month in Glades County

MOORE HAVEN — September’s a month when Americans remember their nearly 3,000 countrymen killed on 9/11/01, when Floridians warily watch tropical weather developments and Northerners see their oak leaves begin to turn.

It’s also a month when several safety awareness events are observed in Florida.

The Glades County Board of Commissioners passed these proclamations at their regular meeting on Tuesday Sept. 8, with Board Chairman Tim Stanley declaring and reading into the record:

• Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week 2020 — Sept. 20-26; and Sept. 26, as National Seat Check Saturday:

“Whereas, children are Glades County’s most precious resource;

“Whereas, between 2008 and 2017 there has been a 15 percent decline in the number of child motor vehicle traffic fatalities;

“Whereas, children 2 to 5 years of age using safety belts instead of child safety seats or booster seats are four times more likely to suffer a serious head injury in a crash;

“Whereas, when installed and used correctly, child safety seats and safety belts can prevent injuries and save young lives;

“Whereas, child safety seats can reduce fatal injury by up to 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers (ages 1 to 4);

“Whereas, research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows 59 percent of child restraint systems are installed incorrectly;

“Whereas, all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and our Territories have laws requiring the use of child safety seats for small children; and

“Whereas, as we meet the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, child passenger safety technicians in Glades County continue to help parents keep their children safely seated during Child Passenger Week and beyond by offering free car seat inspection both in person and virtually;

“For all of these reasons, and for the well-being of our kids, Glades County is committed to working closely with parents and safety advocates to help reduce the number of young lives lost on our roadways. Our goal is to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use child safety seats. Parents and caregivers are urged to take advantage of the free services provided by child passenger safety technicians and ensure their children are getting the very best protection.

“Now, therefore, We, the Glades County Board of County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim Sept. 20-26, as Child Passenger Safety Week in Glades County and Sept. 26, as National Seat Check Saturday. We urge everyone to help reduce injuries and the tragic loss of life by buckling up themselves and placing children in car seats on every trip, every time.”

The proclamation was adopted on a 3-0 vote, with Commissioners Weston Pryor and Donna Storter Long absent.

• 2020 Florida Falls Prevention Awareness Day — Chairman Stanley read into the record:

“Whereas, Florida has the highest percent of citizens age 65 and older in the United States,

“Whereas, one fourth of people 65 and older will fall each year;

“Whereas, one out of five falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones or a head injury;

“Whereas, falls are the leading case of both fatal and nonfatal injuries among people 65 and older in Florida;

“Whereas, falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries among Florida’s older population, accounting for 58 percent of the fatal traumatic brain injuries among older adults;

“Whereas, falls can lead to depression, loss of mobility, and loss of functional independence;

“Whereas, in 2019 the average hospitalization charge for an unintentional fall among Florida residents 65 and older was $42,852;

“Whereas, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to increase as the population ages and is estimated to reach $101 billion nationally by 2030;

“Whereas, injuries from falls are a preventable community health problem;

“Whereas, evidence-based programs reduce falls by utilizing strategies such as exercise programs, balance screenings, medication management, vision improvement, reduction of home hazards, and fall prevention education;

“Whereas, the Lee County Trauma Services District and the nonprofit organization “Step Smart” are partnering to provide awareness, education and a multidisciplinary approach to preventing falls throughout Southwest Florida;

“Now, therefore, We, the Glades County Board of County Commissioners do hereby proclaim Sept. 22, 2020, as “Falls Prevention Awareness Day” in Glades County and urge our citizens to commend its observance.”