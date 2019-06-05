Register in advance for Special Needs Shelters

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County has established a Special Needs Shelter Program to provide for citizens with certain medical conditions during a major emergency. The Special Needs Shelter is a facility with physicians and nurses on staff. It has auxiliary electrical power, is wind resistant, and not flood-prone. The shelter is not a medical facility and provides limited services. The shelter does not provide medication, dialysis, oxygen or oxygen concentrators. General food is provided.



Space at these shelters is limited and is based on need and established criteria. You must apply in advance by completing the form online at: discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/Special-Needs.aspx or mail it to the Special Needs Coordinator at: 20 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

You may be eligible if:

• You are dependent upon electricity for oxygen.

• You have minor health/medical conditions that require professional assistance.

• You need medications and/or vital sign monitoring, and are unable to do so without professional assistance.

• You are immobile and/or have a chronic but stable illness.

• You are bedridden and require custodial care. Caregivers must accompany their patients.

If accepted, you will be notified and provided transportation to the shelters if needed. You will be provided additional information upon acceptance to the shelter.

NOTES:

• No pets are allowed in the Special Care Units. Make pet shelter arrangements in advance.

• If you are unable to return home, assistance will be provided for you. • Food is provided. Please make your own arrangements for any special dietary needs.



For further information about the Special Needs Program, call 561-712-6400 and ask to speak to the Special Needs Coordinator.



If you are disabled and live in a hurricane evacuation zone and only require transportation assistance in reaching a shelter call Palm Tran Connection for the Special Transportation Assistance Program by calling 561-649-9848 or 877-870-9849 (toll-free).



If you do not qualify for the Special Needs Program and need transportation only to a shelter, the county will provide transportation but you must be pre-registered, be physically handicapped or have no other means of transportation. Call Palm Tran Connection to register at 561-649-9838. Risk shelters cannot accept pets because of health and safety regulations. Service animals for people with disabilities are an exception.