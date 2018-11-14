Recounts; voters choose judges and legislators around the lake

ELECTION RESULTS — These are results, as reported unofficially on election night by the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections (floridaelectionwatch.gov), in state judicial circuit, state legislative and U.S. House races in the region around Lake Okeechobee:

20th Judicial Circuit state attorney

Republican Amira Fox received 403,609 votes (100 percent) for this position. Joseph Hoffman was a write-in candidate and received zero votes. The circuit covers five counties: Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee.

State House District 80

For state representative in District 80, Republican Byron Donalds took 37,856 votes (62.1 percent) vs. Democrat Jennifer Boddicker’s 22,185 (36.4 percent). Dustin Alexander Lapolla (no party affiliation) received 931, or 1.5 percent. The district covers all or parts of Collier and Hendry counties.

State House District 82

In this district covering parts or all of Martin and Palm Beach counties, Republican MaryLynn Magar took 48,633 votes (62.1 percent) to 29,628 (37.9 percent) for Democrat Edward Francis O’Connor.

State Senate District 25

Gayle Harrell, Republican, received 116,919 votes (54.4 percent), defeating Democrat Robert Levy, who won 98,122 (45.6 percent). This district takes in all or parts of Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

State Senate District 26

Republican Ben Albritton took 117,719 votes (65.1 percent) to defeat Democrat Catherine Price, who got 63,100 (34.9 percent). This district covers all or parts of eight counties: Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Lee, Okeechobee and Polk.

State Senate District 28

Republican Kathleen Passidomo won 138,186 votes (65.5 percent) to 72,913 (35.5 percent) for Annisa Karim, Democrat. The district covers all or parts of Collier, Hendry and Lee counties.

19th Judicial Circuit, Group 19, circuit judge

Robert (Bob) Meadows took 144,245 votes — including 6,997 in Okeechobee County — against Nirlaine Smartt’s 95,108 (2,759 in Okeechobee County). This circuit also takes in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

Federal races

17th Congressional District

The race for U.S. representative in the 17th Congressional District of Florida was between Greg Steube, Republican, and Allen Ellison, the Democrat named by the county party chairmen to replace April Freeman, who died after winning the August primary. Mr. Steube won election with 193,013 votes (62.3 percent) to Mr. Ellison’s 117,006 (37.7 percent). The district covers all or parts of nine counties in Central Florida, including Glades, Highlands, Lee and Okeechobee.

18th Congressional District

Republican Brian Mast took 54 percent of the votes (185,453) against 46 percent for Democrat Lauren Baer (155,746) in this district, covering all or parts of Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

Next up

The supervisors of elections had until the Saturday deadline (Nov. 10) to report all final, canvassed results to the Division of Elections. A recount is under way, with a Thursday 3 p.m. deadline (as of Tuesday afternoon).