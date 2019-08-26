Property owners cited for code violations

OKEECHOBEE — Twelve new cases and six old cases were on the agenda for the Okeechobee code enforcement hearing on Aug. 20 in the Okeechobee Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave., in Okeechobee. In two cases, property owners addressed the code violations before the meeting and the cases were dismissed.

Cases dismissed

• The case involving property owned by Toni Deibler at 853 N.E. 29th Terrace was dismissed. The magistrate found the property owner had taken care of code violations before the meeting.

• Property owned by Tangerlina Johnson at 3307 S.W. 22nd St. was found to be in compliance, with code violations addressed before the hearing. The case was dismissed.

Violations cited

• Property owned by Juan Aguilar and 3966 N.W. Fourth St. was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, operating a business in residential zoning, outdoor storage or dumping and commercial use of county right-of-way. The property owner was ordered to address the violations by Sept. 12, or face fines of up to $250 per day. Corrective action required includes: Remove all outdoor storage including dismantled, partially dismantled, obsolete or wrecked vehicles, appliance, household good, machinery or their parts from this property and county right-of-way. County code does not allow operation of a salvage or scrap business in this zoning. Cease operation of salvage or scrap business. All vehicles must have current license and registration or be stored inside a completely enclosed building.

• Property owned by Mark C. Kramer at 1037 N.E. 30th Ave. was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, trash and debris, construction without a building permit, outdoor storage or dumping and overgrown grass and weeds. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by Sept. 12 or face fines of up to $250 per day. Correction action necessary includes removal of all unlicensed, inoperable and abandoned vehicles from the property; clear property of all junk, trash, debris and outdoor storage or wood, household appliances and scrap materials; obtain proper permits or remove rear addition.

• Property owned by the estate of Shirley Upthegrove at 7930 S.E. 57th Drive was cited for violation of minimum housing standards. The property must be brought into compliance by Oct. 10, 2019 or face fines of up to $250 per day. To bring the property up to code, the mobile home must be repaired by a licensed contractor with proper permits.

• Property owned by Franklin A. Sweat and Kimberly M. Sweat at 3525 S.W. 17th St. was cited for code violations. The magistrate ordered the property be brought into compliance by Sept. 12, 2019 or face fines of up to $250 per day. Correction action required includes: Clear the property of junk, debris, dirt piles and removing unlicensed/inoperable vehicles. No automobile vehicles or trailers of any type without current registration and license plates may be parked or stored on the property unless completely within an enclosed structure.

• Property owned by Francisco Melchor and Maria Flores at 857 N.W. 39th Circle was cited for abandoned, inoperable vehicles, trash and debris, and outdoor storage or dumping. The magistrate ordered the property be brought into compliance by Sept. 12, or face fines of up to $250 per day. Corrective action required includes: Remove unlicensed vehicles or obtaining current registration and licenses for vehicles, clear property of storage, trash and debris.

• Property owned by James Mench at 15836 Northwest 294th St. was cited for: abandoned/inoperable vehicles; trash and debris; unauthorized structures; parking, storage or use of certain vehicles; outdoor storage or dumping; overgrown weeds or grass; violation of minimum housing standards; unauthorized use of land and/or building; and cages too close to property line. The magistrate ordered that the property be brought into code compliance by Sept. 12 or face fines of up to $250 per day. Correction action necessary includes: Clear property of all unauthorized, unpermitted, unsafe structures; clear property of all derelict vehicles, recreational vehicles, overgrowth, weeds and high grass. Remove all trash and debris. Remove all cages from property line.

• Property owned by Cornoa Holings ZIV LLC, at 27555 N.W. 208th St. was cited for construction without a building permit. Corrective action necessary includes: Main house and guest house require building permits. The equipment barn and horse barns require a completed Building Permit Exemption Affidavit. The magistrate ordered the code violations be addressed by Sept. 12, or the property owner could face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• Property owned by Carroll Thomas Sr., Patricia Thomas and Carroll Thomas Jr. at 2815 S.E. 10th Court was cited for trash and debris, unsafe structure, overgrown weeds, grass, brushes or shrubs and condition which constitutes a safety hazard. According to the report, the mobile home does not meet minimum housing standards, is dilapidated, unsanitary and unsafe. The structure has been condemned by the building official and may not be repaired. A demolition permit is required from the Building Department to remove the mobile home from the property or demolish on site. Demolition debris, trash and overgrowth must be removed from the property. The code violations must be addressed by Sept. 12, or the property owner may face fines of up to $250 per person.

• Property owned by Ana Gomez at 3290 N.W. Sixth St. was cited for: abandoned/inoperable vehicles; trash and debris; unauthorized occupancy of an RV; unauthorized structures, buildings and containers; parking, storage or use of certain vehicles; unsafe structure; outdoor storage or dumping; violation of minimum housing standards; and condition which constitutes a safety hazard. According to the report the unpermitted mobile home does not meet minimum housing standards and has been condemned by the building official. A demolition permit is required from the Community Development Department to remove the mobile home from the property or demolish on site. The property owner was ordered to address the code violations by Sept. 12 or face fines of up to $250 per day.

• Property owned by Christopher Aguilar at 3964 N.W. Fourth St. was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, operating a business in residential zoning, outdoor storage or dumping and commercial use of county right-of-way. Corrective action required includes: Remove all outdoor storage including dismantled, partially dismantled, obsolete or wrecked vehicles, appliance, household good, machinery or their parts from this property and county right-of-way. County code does not allow operation of a salvage or scrap business in this zoning. The magistrate ordered the violations be addressed by Sept. 12 or the property owner may face fines of up to $250 per day.

• Property owned by William and Crystal Griffin at 21662 N.W. 260th St. was cited for unauthorized structures, outdoor storage or dumping, violation of minimum housing standards an unauthorized used or land and/or buildings. The structures on the property are not permitted and must be removed. Permits must be obtained from the Okeechobee County Planning and Development Department. Violations must be addressed by Nov. 19, or the property owner may face fines of up to $250 per day.

• Property owned by Joaquin Dominguez and tenants at 3252 N.W. First St. was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, parking, storage or use of certain vehicles, outdoor storage or dumping and overgrown weeds or grass. Corrective action necessary includes clearing property of all overgrowth; removing unlicensed vehicles from rear of the property and clearing property of all outside storage and trash. The magistrate ordered the property be brought into compliance by Sept. 12 or the property owner could face fines of up to $250 per day.

Cases tabled

• The case involving property owned by Annette Sheppard at 808 N.E. 15th Ave. was tabled until notice is properly served.

• The case involving property owned by Kristal Hoover at 14869 N.W, 308th St. was tabled until Jan. 21, 2020. The property owner is accused of construction of a pole barn without a permit.

• The case involving the property owned by Edmond Lambert and Jana Black at 6568 N.W. Second St. was tabled until notice is properly served.

• Property owned by James R. Conroy at 3140 S.E. 23rd St. was cited for roof deterioration and for the condition of the building. At respondent’s request, the case was tabled until Sept. 17.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com