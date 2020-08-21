Property Appraiser’s Office mails Notice of Proposed Property Taxes and Assessments to property owners in Palm Beach County

By Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office has mailed the 2020 Notice of Proposed Property Taxes and Assessments to all property owners in the county, on Aug. 20. The number of notices sent: 664,300 (real property, personal property and centrally assessed property).

The notice is not a bill, but rather an estimate of a property owner’s taxes based on the proposed tax rates, property value and exemptions.

This year is unprecedented for Palm Beach County as our office continues to manage the COVID-19 crisis. Florida law requires our office to value property based on the status of the real estate market and the property, as of Jan. 1. Any adjustments that were due to market conditions caused by the crisis will be reflected in the 2021 assessments.

Taxing authority information, including proposed millage rates and taxes, and public hearing details together can be found on one side of the notice. The other side of the notice contains property values, a listing of exemptions and information about the petition process.

Due to some of the complexities in the notice, questions may arise for property owners. The Property Appraiser’s Office is made up of 240 experienced, professional and diverse staff members. Fluent in 18 languages, the organization is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to all taxpayers and has five Service Centers conveniently located throughout the county.

For a one-stop shop guide to the notice on our website, click on this link: https://www.pbcgov.org/papa/trim/

or call our office at 561-355-3230.