Political forum set for Monday, Oct. 8

OKEECHOBEE — A political forum for the general election will be held this Monday, Oct. 8, at 5:45 p.m. in the Osceola Middle School Gymnasium. This event is free and open to the general public. Come out to meet the candidates seeking to represent you!

Candidates participating in the forum will include:

• Okeechobee City Council candidates: Bob Jarriel, Gary Ritter, Dowling Watford, and Bobby Keefe;

• 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge candidates: Nirlaine Smartt and Bob Meadows;

• Okeechobee County Court Judge candidates: Bill Wallace and Deborah Hooker;

• Florida House of Representatives candidates: Cary Pigman and Audrey Ascuitto: and,

• Florida Senate candidates: Ben Albritton.

Candidates won’t be the only items on the Nov. 6 ballot, as the fate of 12 constitutional revisions will also be determined in this upcoming election. Those attending the political forum will receive an overview of the amendments presented by Carolyn Tinman who served on the Florida Constitutional Revision Commission. Okeechobee County Supervisor of Elections Diane Hagan will also review election procedures.

Food and refreshments will be available to those in attendance, with all proceeds benefiting 4-H.

The forum will be broadcast live on WOKC at 100.9 FM and 1570 AM.

To anonymously submit questions for the candidates or for more information regarding the forum, please contact jennifer@economiccouncilofokeechobee.org or visit voteokeechobee.com.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.