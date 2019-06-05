PBCFR Fire Stations — Safe Haven for Newborns PALM BEACH COUNTY — All Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) staffed stations are “Save Haven” locations. A newborn child, from birth to 7 days old, can be turned over anonymously to fire rescue personnel at any of our Palm Beach County Fire Rescue stations. Fire Rescue will transport the child to the nearest hospital for medical care. Since the program’s inception in 2000, 18 newborns have been turned over in Palm Beach County. For more information on the Safe Haven program, visit asafehavenfornewborns.com.

