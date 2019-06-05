PBC Property Appraiser’s office releases June 1 taxable value estimates

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office has released the June 1 estimates of taxable values to all taxing authorities for Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County-wide taxable property values have increased 5.73% from 2018 to 2019. These values are only estimates and subject to change.

“New property value in Palm Beach County continues to grow our tax base along with steady increases in reassessment for 2019,” said Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS.

“I anticipate a continuation of this trend as additional new construction in residential, condominium and commercial is finalized this year and added to the 2020 tax roll,” Jacks said.

Modification of these 2019 estimates of taxable values is ongoing, as we are required by law to submit a preliminary tax roll to the Palm Beach County taxing authorities and Florida’s Department of Revenue (DOR) on July 1. (The DOR oversees the operations of all property appraisers in the state.)

These estimates are based upon market conditions as of Jan. 1, and provide assistance as taxing authorities develop their budgets.