PBC Emergency Management Operation gives advice for older adults

People who are elderly, frail, or disabled (either mentally or physically) may need special assistance from family members, friends or social service agencies. Excessive stress and anxiety can contribute to increased episodes of illness, particularly for persons with heart disease and other conditions.

• If an older adult lives in a nursing home, adult congregate living facility (ACLF) or boarding home, contact the administrator to learn about the facility’s evacuation plan. If eligible, individuals may register for Special Needs Shelters.

• Notify your health agency where you will be during a hurricane and when care can be re-established.

• If you require oxygen, check with your supplier about emergency plans.

• If you evacuate, remember to take medications, written instructions regarding your care, your bedding and your walker, wheelchair, cane or any other special equipment.

• If you require hospitalization, you must make prior arrangements through your physician.



• Determine if and when you would have to evacuate. REMEMBER: All mobile/ manufactured and sub-standard home residents must evacuate, regardless of location.

• Decide NOW where you would go if ordered to evacuate (a friend or relative, a hotel), or as a last resort if you are going to leave the region. Determine your route and leave as early as possible.

• Keep your home in good repair.

• Obtain assistance as necessary.