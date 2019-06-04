Palm Beach County wins 18 NACo Achievement Awards

The National Association of Counties (NACo) announces that Palm Beach County won eighteen 2019 NACo Achievement Awards. The awards recognize innovative, effective county government programs that enhance services for residents. A total of six Palm Beach County departments and divisions earned the following honors:

Community Services/Human Services Division — human services category

• Coordinated Entry System

Information Systems Services — information technology category

• Facilities Development & Operations Enterprise Application (eFDO)

• Equal Business Opportunity Vendor Portal (EBO)

• Summer Camp Scholarship Program Application (SCSP)

• Medical Examiner Tracking System (METS)

• Public Records Request System (ePRR)

• Youth Services Contract Monitoring Application

• Training and Employee Development System (TED)

• Online Search Request (OSR)

Palm Tran — transportation category

• Route Performance Maximization (RPM)

Parks & Recreation — parks and recreation category

• Parks2Work Program

• Nature Ninja Warriors

• Eliminating Park Deserts

Public Safety/Victim Services Division — criminal justice/public safety category

• DUI Homicide Response Model Program

• Domestic Violence First-Time Offenders Program

Youth Services (YSD) — children and youth category

• YSD Youth and Family Counseling Program

• YSD Education and Training Center

• YSD Visitation Center

NACo recognized a total of 616 entries representing 32 states. The full list is available on NACo’s searchable awards database. Winners have been invited to the NACo Achievement Awards Luncheon during NACo’s 2019 Annual Conference and Exposition in Clark County, Nevada, in July. NACo will list each award winner in the lunch program booklet and honor the Best in Category winners on stage.