Palm Beach County to host Virtual Community Forum on policing

WEST PALM BEACH – Join the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. for a Virtual Community Forum on Policing in Palm Beach County. This insightful open dialogue will allow the public an opportunity to ask questions of local elected officials, representatives of law enforcement, and community activists regarding policing in Palm Beach County.

Space is limited. If you would like to attend via listen-only mode, please RSVP to public@pbcgov.org. Registration details will be emailed the day of the event for all registered attendees.

Questions are encouraged and can be submitted in advance to public@pbcgov.org or the night of the event via Webex chat or by phone to (561) 233-2001. Phone lines will be open from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

