Palm Beach County Tax Collector announces extends property tax deadlines

WEST PALM BEACH — On March 26, Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon announced Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Department of Revenue to provide flexibility on property tax due dates to assist with those adversely affected by COVID-19. The emergency order extends the final due date for the 2019 property tax year from March 31, 2020, to April 15, 2020.

Order of Emergency Waiver/Deviation #20-52-DOR-01 applies to all 67 Florida counties. Property tax is normally due by March 31 in the year following the tax assessment. All tax collectors shall consider property taxes timely paid if received by electronic payment or postmarked by April 15, 2020.

“It is important for taxpayers to understand this order does not waive penalties or fees for delinquent property taxes from previous tax years,” said Tax Collector Anne Gannon who also serves as president of the Florida Tax Collectors Association. “It applies to 2019 property taxes only, giving taxpayers an additional two weeks to pay their 2019 property taxes without penalty.”

Due to COVID-19, the Palm Beach County Tax Collector’s Office has suspended in-person service until further notice. Clients can pay 2019 property taxes online at www.pbctax.com or mail payments to:

Tax Collector, Palm Beach County

P.O. Box 3715, West Palm Beach, Florida 33402-3715

Payments must be made payable to Tax Collector, Palm Beach County and postmarked by April 15, 2020.

For more information, clients may call the Palm Beach County Tax Collector’s Office at 561-355-2264, Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.