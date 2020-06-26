Palm Beach County seeks poll workers

By Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office needs poll workers for the upcoming August 18 and November 3, 2020, elections.

It takes 4,000 poll workers to staff over 400 Election Day polling locations and phone banks.

The elections office is hoping to keep as many locations open as possible. They have replacement sites for most of the polling locations that have pulled out, but they need poll workers to staff those and others. They are asking voters who can work the polls in August to sign up online by June 30 or shortly thereafter.

“Combined locations lead to longer lines on Election Day. We want to avoid that if possible, but we need help from those who are able to work. We have PPE and are instituting many safeguards to protect our poll workers and voters,” said Supervisor Wendy Link.

Florida poll workers historically have been predominantly from demographic groups that are vulnerable to COVID-19, which has led to a decline in availability.

Ms. Link said, “We need Democrats, Republicans, NPAs, new voters, and old voters. Please consider this fulfilling way to support Palm Beach County and help everyone exercise their right to vote.”

All poll worker positions are paid positions.

If you are interested in working the polls, please visit the website at www.pbcelections.org under the “Poll Worker” tab, email pollworker@pbcelections.org, or call the office at 561-656-6200 and ask to speak with the poll worker department.