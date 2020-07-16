Palm Beach County restaurants ordered to close 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County restaurants must close at 11 p.m. under Palm Beach County Emergency Order 2020-014, effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The order states: “No establishment permitted to serve alcohol for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve alcohol between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. No establishment permitted to serve food for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve food between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Delivery, drive-through, pick-up or take-out services are permitted for off-site consumption.

“Additionally, the following businesses and venues, to the extent they have been authorized to legally operate, shall be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.: amusement parks, hookah and smoking bars and lounges; kava, kratom and similar bars and lounges; banquet halls; and ballrooms.

“This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.”