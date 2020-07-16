Palm Beach County restaurants ordered to close 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Jul 16th, 2020 · by · Comments:

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County restaurants must close at 11 p.m. under Palm Beach County Emergency Order 2020-014, effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The order states: “No establishment permitted to serve alcohol for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve alcohol between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. No establishment permitted to serve food for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve food between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Delivery, drive-through, pick-up or take-out services are permitted for off-site consumption.

“Additionally, the following businesses and venues, to the extent they have been authorized to legally operate, shall be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.: amusement parks, hookah and smoking bars and lounges; kava, kratom and similar bars and lounges; banquet halls; and ballrooms.

“This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.”

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie