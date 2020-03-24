Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office to conduct business through virtual platforms

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office continues to monitor COVID-19 (coronavirus) closely. In an effort to further minimize COVID-19’s spread, beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the office including the five Service Centers located throughout Palm Beach County, will be closed to public walk-in traffic.

Office operations will be fully staffed and will continue to provide services via phone (561-355-3230), email (myexemption@pbcgov.org) and the Property Appraiser Public Access (PAPA) website: www.pbcgov.org/PAPA.

“In the best interest of our staff, taxpayers, and the entire Palm Beach County community, I encourage the public to utilize our online services,” said Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS. “We offer a range of online options: filing for a homestead exemption, tangible personal property tax returns, portability, and more.”

“The tax roll for 2020 will continue to move forward as it is vitally important that the Palm Beach County taxing authorities receive their revenue later this year,” she said.

As the situation develops with any potential changes to office operations, including the 2020 tax roll, filing deadlines and important notifications, it will keep the public informed and maintain communication via the PAPA website and our social media channels.

All contact information for departments within the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office may be found on the PAPA website at www.pbcgov.org/PAPA.