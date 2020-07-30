Palm Beach County Operations coronavirus July 29 update

BCC adopts Emergency Ordinance 2020-013

On July 28, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously adopted Emergency Ordinance 2020-013. The measure amends Article II of Chapter 9 of the Palm Beach County Code of Ordinances known as the Emergency Management Ordinance, which provides procedures for enactment of emergency ordinances.

View ordinance 2020-13, effective July 28, at:

discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/Ordinance_2020-013.pdf

Restricting operating hours of restaurants, food establishments and other businesses

Palm Beach County Emergency Order 2020-015

Under Emergency Order 2020-015 the operating hours of restaurants, food establishments and other businesses will be restricted.

No establishment permitted to serve alcohol for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve alcohol between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. No establishment permitted to serve food for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve food between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Delivery, drive-through, pick-up, or take-out services are permitted for off-site consumption.

Additionally, the operation of any closed business, including but not limited to those listed, is in violation of law: bars; nightclubs, adult entertainment establishments, strip clubs; hookah, cigar, and other smoking bars and lounges; tanning salons, bowling alleys; arcades; playhouses; concert houses; movie theaters; auditoriums; indoor entertainment venues, tattoo parlors, body piercing parlors, acupuncture venues, and massage parlors.

View Emergency Order 2020-015 at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/PBC-EO-15.pdf

Extension of facial coverings directive

Palm Beach County Emergency Order 2020-16

Extension of the facial coverings directive Emergency Order 2020-012 has been extended until 12:01 a.m. Aug. 23. This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

View Palm Beach County Emergency Orders at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/Orders.aspx

Palm Beach County has extended the State of Emergency until July 31. View the State of Emergency at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/Declaration-of-Continuing-State-of-Emergency.pdf

For up-to-date re-openings go to PBCGOV.com.

To view Governor DeSantis’ Executive Orders visit: https://discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/Orders.aspx

For more information or to contact the COVID Education Compliance Team, please call 561-24COVID (561-242-6843) or email covidcompliance@pbcgov.org

Palm Beach County interactive testing map

Palm Beach County’s Interactive Testing Map shows over 70 testing sites and can be viewed at: http://pbcgov.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7e512bab938b45a4b63275de6536302e.

This map will help residents find the closest private or community based testing location for them. Several of the sites are government supported and have free testing with a variety of restrictions and processes. Many others are private labs, urgent care facilities or pharmacies that will bill your insurance.

New testing sites

Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Testing for Wednesday, July 29:

• FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 5444 Haverhill Road in WestPalm Beach, Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m to noon by appointment only. This is a drive-thru site. Antibody testing by appointment only. There were 275 tests completed July 25. The Health Care District has performed over 32,000 tests at this site since March.

• C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics at Lakeside Medical Center, 39200 Hooker Hwy. in Belle Glade, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to noon. By appointment only. This is a walk-up site. There were 57 tests completed on July 29.

• C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, 1150 45th St., West Palm Beach, Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. By appointment only. This is a walk-up site. There were 151 tests completed July 29.

• C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, 411 W. Indiantown Road in Jupiter, Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. By appointment only. This is a walk-up site. There were 42 tests completed on July 29.

• C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, 225 S. Congress Ave. in Delray Beach, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. By appointment only. Walk-up site. There were 128 tests completed on July 29.

• C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana. This site is operated by first responders and emergency workers. Tests are done by appointments only. There have been 29 tests completed.

• C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, “Scout” Mobile Clinic Outreach, varying locations and hours as scheduled. This is a walk-up site. There were 296 test completed on July 29.

The Health Care District’s C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics (brumbackclinics.org) have reopened to provide safe, in-person medical, dental and behavioral health services and limited pharmacy services at eight clinic sites throughout Palm Beach County. Patients can call 561-642-1000 to schedule an appointment for either a telemedicine or inpatient visit.

• Dollar General Testing Site located at 1024 S. Main Street in Belle Glade is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Available for anyone 18 and older, no appointment needed.

• NEW Florida Atlantic Testing Site in Boca Raton located at the Florida Atlantic University will be closed Friday due to the possibility of inclement weather. This site tested 199 residents July 29. The testing site is located at the FAU Tech Runway on the north end of the FAU campus at 901 NW 35th Street in Boca Raton. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 1-800-209-7919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

• NEW South County Civic Center site in West Delray Beach — The testing site at the South County Civic Center will be closed Friday due to the possibility of inclement weather. This site tested 237 residents July 29. The drive through testing site is located at the South County Civic Center located at 16700 Jog Road in Delray Beach. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 1-800-209-7919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

• BrandsMart in West Palm Beach located at 751 Executive Center Drive in West Palm Beach, is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a cap of 400 tests daily. Testing is available to anyone 18 and older, only with ID, no appointment needed.

• Homebound resident testing — Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Community services one-time assistance for rent and utilities

The CARES Act Rent and Utilities Assistance Program provides one-time rental and/or utility assistance to eligible Palm Beach County residents who have experienced loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are for applicants who reside in apartments, houses, townhouses, or mobile homes.

Applications must be submitted through the CSD’s online portal. To apply, visit www.pbcgov.com/OSCARSS. To learn more, visit www.pbcgov.com/communityservices.

Palm Beach County Cares For Housing (Mortgage Assistance Program)

Eligible mortgage assistance: Funding will provide assistance to income eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI), late fees, attorney’s fees, condominium and homeowners’ association payments, special assessments, and other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19.

NEW CARES Restart Business Grant Program offered from Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved the CARES Restart Business Grants Program to accelerate the reopening of businesses hardest hit by COVID-19. The $60 million Business Restart Program uses a portion of the county’s $261 million allocation from the Federal CARES Act approved by Congress. The BCC has dedicated $50 million toward businesses with 25 or fewer employees and $10 million towards businesses with greater than 25 employees. The application period is now over but could reopen if grant dollars remain after the current applications are processed.

Below is the summary as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, for the CARES DHES application process:

• Total applications received – 4,989

• Applications in review – 258

• Applications denied-inaccurate, ineligible – 1,857

• Applications approved – 277

• CARES Grant issued by checks – 2,597

Resources

New up-to-date Department of Health Covid-19 Dashboard

As of 5 p.m. July 29, the positivity rate in Palm Beach County is 12.87%. To find the latest information about your specific zip code and other COVID-19 data, check out the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429. Also find more health/COVID-19 information in multiple languages at: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/resources/

Food resources

Tuesday and Thursday food distributions continue to be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 51 locations across the Palm Beach County School District (palmbeachschools.org)

Feeding South Florida will distribute free food at select schools on Tuesday and Thursday. View the list of locations at: https://www.palmbeachschools.org/news/what_s_new/feeding_sites_open_during_school_closure

Grab & Go Meals are FREE to students 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

Summer Food Service Program

Program sites will continue to distribute seven days’ worth of meals to each eligible child this week through Friday. Check the meal distribution directory prior to picking up meal kits, as some distribution sites may no longer be in service. Visit the meal distribution directory at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/youthservices/PDF/2020_Meal_Site_Directory.pdf

Parents picking up kits without their child present must bring identification for the child. Meal kits will not be provided to parents who do not bring their child or do not provide proper identification.

The SFSP provides meals and snacks to eligible children age 18 and under during the summer months and in times of emergency. Meals and snacks are also available to persons with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled. Youth Services administers and monitors this program, funded by USDA and the Department of Education. Sites are located throughout Palm Beach County in low-income neighborhoods.

SNAP benefits available at six locations

The Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) outreach has expanded. SNAP benefit sign-up is now available by appointment at six PBC Library locations. Please see the updated schedule below.

• Hagen Ranch Road Branch, 14350 Hagen Ranch Road in Delray Beach, Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call James Vil at 561-517-7533. (English and Creole)

• Jupiter Branch, 705 Military Trail in Jupiter, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call Mario Mendez at 561-345-5085. (English, Spanish, and Q’anjob’al)

• Main Library, 3650 Summit Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call Riquet Lucien at 561-316-0895. (English and Creole)

• Glades Road Branch, 20701 95th Ave. South in Boca Raton, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call Mario Mendez at 561-345-5085. (English, Spanish, and Q’anjob’al)

Royal Palm Beach Branch, 500 Civic Center Way in Royal Palm Beach, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call Riquet Lucien at 561-316-0895. (English and Creole)

• Lantana Road Branch, 4020 Lantana Road in Lake Worth, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call Mario Mendez at 561-345-5085. (English, Spanish, and Q’anjob’al)

Clients must make an appointment by calling the numbers above. No walk-ins! You can also email the food bank at Benefits@pbcfoodbank.org to schedule appointments or ask questions.

Food Finder Map

United Way has launched an Interactive Food Finder map to assist in locating food and hot meals across Palm Beach County. Visit the Interactive Food Finder map at: https://unitedwaypbc.org/hunger/

Libraries

The Palm Beach County Library System is offering some evening and Saturday hours. All locations are closed on Sunday. Facial covers are required. A limited number of computers will be available with social distancing measures in place. Computer users are limited to a 1 hour computer session per day. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. Members are asked to return items through the book drop or automated returns and to place items removed from shelves on book carts for quarantine.

Visit our website at: http://www.pbclibrary.org/ for hours and to see what activities are available.

Small Business Administration virtual office hours

Was your small business affected by Covid-19? Are you looking for small business funding? Join us during our virtual hours and have your Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) questions answered by a live person. Participants may call at anytime and are welcome to enter and exit at will.

• Friday from 10 to 11 a.m — Phone 202-765-1264; Conference ID – 999 187 230

• Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Phone 202-765-1264; Conference ID – 306 428 356

• Friday from 2 to 3 p.m — Phone 202-765-1264; Conference ID – 191 652 154

Employee Assistance Program

Confidential, free professional assistance is available to all employees of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners and employee’s immediate family members for issues dealing with stress, addiction, financial, marital, health, etc. “Lunch & Learn” programs on these issues are also being offered. For additional information and to schedule an appointment, call 561-233-5460. The EAP office is located at 100 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach.

211 Helpline and Crisis Line

Free, confidential, and available 24/7. Provides crisis support, suicide prevention, and assistance with available resources and services-for people of all ages, and is multilingual capable.

Reminder Child Care Scholarship from The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County

Time is running out for first responders, health care workers, and other essential employees with child care needs to apply for the child care scholarship program. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 31.

Transportation

Palm Tran — The lobby located at 50 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach is open regular business hours for all services, including bus pass sales and Palm Tran Connection eligibility. The lobby at 3201 Electronics Way in West Palm Beach is open, however no bus pass sales will be provided at this location. Fares will be required to ride all Palm Tran transit services, including Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades, starting August 16. For more details, call (561) 841-4200 or visit www.palmtran.org.

Palm Tran Fixed Route and Paratransit Resumes Regular Service — A mask or facial covering is required to ride Palm Tran. The number onboard is limited to no more than 20 passengers on fixed-route buses. PT Connection is now running non-essential trips.

Go Glades Service — Currently operating exclusively as a dial-a-ride service. To book a trip, call: 561-649-9838 and dial option 0. The service hours will remain:

• Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tri-Rail — Passengers are urged to wear masks while riding. Tri-Rail continues to offer an amended schedule until further notice, with 18-trains every two hours starting at 4:17 a.m. on weekdays, and 12-trains every three hours starting at 5:17 a.m. on weekends. Trains have suspended fares.

Brightline — Train service is suspended until further notice.

Jury Duty

All jury selection proceedings are suspended until further notice. Criminal and civil jury trials are suspended until further notice. Those with questions regarding jury service can call 561-355-2930 or visit https://jury.mypalmbeachclerk.com/#/home.

Individuals with questions related to the coronavirus should call the Florida Department of Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 866-779-6121 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov. They can also visit http://pbchd.org for the latest health information. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the latest information and updates from Palm Beach County, visit http://pbcgov.com/coronavirus.