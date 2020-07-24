Palm Beach County issues Emergency Orders 15 and 16

PALM BEACH COUNTY — On July 23, 2020, Palm Beach County issued two COVID-19 Emergency Orders that clarify restrictions on the operating hours of restaurants, food establishments and other businesses, and extend the countywide facial coverings directive.

Emergency Order 2020-015: Took effect at 5 p.m. July 23. Clarifies the restriction of operating hours for restaurants, food establishments and other businesses and clarifies current businesses that remain closed and. Palm Beach County Emergency Order 2020-014 is repealed in its entirety.

No establishment permitted to serve alcohol for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve alcohol between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. No establishment permitted to serve food for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve food between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Delivery, drive-through, pick-up, or take-out services are permitted for off-site consumption.

Additionally, businesses that remain closed include bars; nightclubs, establishments offering adult entertainment, strip clubs; hookah, cigar and smoking bars and lounges; bowling alleys; arcades; playhouses; concert houses; movie theaters; auditoriums, skating centers, trampoline centers, billiard halls, escape rooms, bingo parlors, casinos, interactive bars or lounges allowing for sports participation; tattoo parlors, body piercing parlors, acupuncture venues, tanning and massage parlors. This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

Emergency Order 2020-016: Extension of the facial coverings directive Emergency Order 2020-012 until 12:01 a.m. on August 23, 2020. This order was originally slated to expire on July 24, 2020.