Palm Beach County issues Emergency Order Number 21 COVID-19

Additional directive on recreational facilities

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County has issued Emergency Order 21 effective at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27. Emergency Order 2020-005, as amended by Emergency Order 2020-007 and Emergency Order 2020-011, is further amended as follows:



Attachment 4, Revision 2 contained in Emergency Order 2020-011 and titled “Public Parks, Private Parks, and Natural Areas Reopening Requirements” is revised to permit the following activities, with all users assuming any and all risks associated with the activities

Skate parks and bicycle tracks may be open with supervision as determined by park management. All park playgrounds, water playgrounds, play and exercise equipment may be open. Water fountains may be open. Volleyball courts may be open. Campgrounds may begin taking reservations for stays on or after Oct. 1, 2020. Supervised sports facilities with lights may be open after sunset. Adult sports activities and leagues are permitted.

All other provisions of Emergency Order 2020-005, as amended by Emergency Order 2020-007 and Emergency Order 2020-011, remain in full effect to the extent not in conflict with the provisions of this order.

As this order pertains to playgrounds; according to the CDC, outdoor areas generally require routine cleaning and less disinfection than indoor spaces.

However, playgrounds are higher-touch facilities and due to the pandemic, PBC Parks personnel will provide a higher level of service to help keep them clean and sanitized. In reopening park playgrounds to the public, the following additional procedures are being carried out each day.

• The County Parks and Recreation Department will clean and disinfect each playground every morning prior to public use.

• A second cleaning of the playground equipment will occur during the day.

• Park restrooms will be open and soap and water will be available for washing hands. If there is no restroom at the playground, portable hand washing stations will be available for public use.

• Signs will be posted at each playground reminding visitors not to play on the apparatus if they are sick, stay socially distanced, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask if they can.