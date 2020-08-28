Palm Beach County continues to prepare a reopening plan

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners directed County Administrator Verdenia Baker to prepare a plan to present to the board on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at a regularly scheduled meeting. In accordance with direction from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the plan is being prepared with input from County Administration, Emergency Management and other county departments and stakeholders.

Details of the plan will be finalized over the weekend in anticipation of the meeting Tuesday. A copy of the plan will be available as part of the meeting agenda which can be found at: discover.pbcgov.org/countycommissioners/Pages/Agenda.aspx. The backup material related to the final agenda is posted no later than Tuesday morning before the meeting.

Mayor Dave Kerner expects a healthy discussion on Tuesday, “As our numbers continue to remain at acceptable levels, the discussion about Phase Two makes sense. All seven members of the board will have input as it relates to the presented plan and it is our job to take in all the information and come to a consensus of the best path forward for our residents.”

Further, on Thursday, Aug. 27, County Administrator Baker issued Emergency Order 21 which opened up more recreational activities, including playgrounds, to our residents. The playgrounds will have enhanced cleaning and signage to allow for the safest use possible. Water play areas, volleyball courts, skate parks and adult leagues are now permissible with guidelines. Details on the order can be found at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/PBC-EO-21.pdf.

Due to social distancing restrictions seating within the BCC Chambers is limited to 50 persons. The atrium area outside is available for up to 15 people. The meeting will be available on Channel 20, on www.pbcgov.com and social media. To submit an online comment to the board, please use the link provided at: survey.pbcgov.com/s3/PA-Public-Comment. Online comments will be provided to the BCC and submitted into the record. In person public comment on agenda items requires a comment card to be turned in to the meeting clerk before the agenda item starts.