Palm Beach County beaches will remain open during Labor Day weekend with CDC guidelines in place

PALM BEACH COUNTY — All Palm Beach County operated beach parks will remain open this Labor Day weekend. Restaurants and retail establishments within beach parks may remain open subject to the restrictions included in current state and local emergency orders applicable to Palm Beach County, including, but not limited to, any occupancy restrictions. In keeping with Emergency Order 11, beaching, landings, anchoring, or mooring of vessels on sandbars, islands, and open shorelines is still prohibited.

Local governments and municipalities may determine the closure of beaches within their jurisdictions if they feel it necessary. Palm Beach County operated beaches include:

Carlin Park, Jupiter;
Coral Cove Park, Tequesta;
DuBois Park, Jupiter;
Gulfstream Park, Gulfstream;
Juno Beach Park, Juno Beach;
Jupiter Beach Park, Jupiter;
Loggerhead Park, Juno Beach;
Ocean Cay Park, Jupiter;
Ocean Inlet Park, Ocean Ridge;
Ocean Ridge Hammock Park, Ocean Ridge;
Ocean Reef Park, Riviera Beach;
Phil Foster Park, Riviera Beach;
R. G. Kreusler Park, Palm Beach;
South Inlet Park, Boca Raton.

