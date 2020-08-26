Palm Beach County BCC briefs for Aug. 25

At the Aug. 25 Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board took the following action:

• COVID-19 — received a report from Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County and Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson on local COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Both the total and daily positivity rates continue to go down. Palm Beach County’s positivity rate per 100,000 people tested is 3%; statewide it is 2.9%. While pleased with the numbers, Dr. Alonso expressed concern over the upcoming flu season with a second wave of COVID activity expected, and noted that metrics are needed that will respond quickly to identify hot spots or actions that result in rapid spreaders.

• Phase 2 — discussed some of the criteria and conditions for a Phase 2 reopening of businesses and schools in Palm Beach County. The county administrator was directed to bring back a conceptual Phase 2 reopening plan for the Sept. 1 BCC meeting.

• Coronavirus Relief Fund — approved the allocation of $3.686 million of Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) to the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to assist Palm Beach County residents affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Staff proposes allocation to assist low to moderate households, AMI not to exceed 120%, with emergency repairs for homeowners with COVID hardship. These funds must be expended by Dec. 30, 2020.

• Homelessness — approved the allocation of $5.83 million of Emergency Solutions Grant Coronavirus Program funding and approved four full-time equivalent grant-funded positions for the Community Services Department. They will oversee the subrecipient contracts and funding for homeless outreach in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, including emergency sheltering, homeless prevention, rapid re-housing and program administration.

• Tourism — adopted an amendment to the Tourist Development Plan establishing a one-time fiscal year 2020 stimulus fund by reducing the 18.49% FY-2020 tax allocation percentage for beach improvement, maintenance, renourishment, restoration and erosion control to 10.04% and transferring the remaining 8.45% ($2 million) to special projects to create a FY-2020 and FY-2021 marketing stimulus campaign to promote county tourism by all agencies of the Tourist Development Council.

• Cultural aid — asked TDC staff to look into potentially allocating CARES Act funding for the Cultural Council to encourage free access to art and educational facilities for children and caregivers who have been limited to the virtual environment.

• Gold Star Families — adopted a resolution supporting the construction of suitable markers on bridge number 930361 on State Road A1A/Jack Nicklaus Drive designating the bridge as “Gold Star Family Memorial Bridge,” dedicated to Army Captain Joseph M. Berkson.” Capt. Berkson served as a senior combat advisor with the South Vietnamese Rangers. In 1972, Capt. Berkson’s helicopter was shot down and he was killed in the crash. He was the recipient of the Silver Star Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge.

• Cambridge Security — approved the issuance of a Special Secondary Service Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (COPCN) to Cambridge Security Services Corporation (Cambridge) which intends to provide ALS first-response, non-transport services for the gated community of The Bear’s Club Property Owner’s Association (POA).

• SOE — approved consultant services authorization No. 3 to the professional services contract with Song & Associates in the amount of $2.861 million and a budget transfer of $3 million from contingency reserves to the Public Building Improvement Fund for construction of the Supervisor of Elections (SOE) facility on Cherry Road in West Palm Beach.

• Detention Center — approved an amendment to the contract with Hedrick Brothers Co. in the amount of $14.041 million for the Detention Facilities Renewal/Replacement (R/R) – Main Detention Center East and South Towers project establishing a guaranteed maximum price for construction management services to be completed in 546 calendar days or until the project is complete. Funding for this amendment is from the Infrastructure Sales Tax fund.

CBDG — approved Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funding in the amount of $41,676 to the town of Mangonia Park for sewer improvements in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood and $125,000 to the town of Lake Clarke Shores for the installation of a water main serving the Seminole Manor Target Area and Maralago Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

• Water main — adopted a resolution confirming a special assessment to extend a water main to provide potable water to two residential properties currently on private wells on Mahogany Lane. Total cost for the project is $118,752. Individual assessments of $19,122 per acre will be assessed based on 90% of the total estimated cost.

• Conveyance — authorized the conveyance of three parcels of surplus property to the Village of Palm Springs at no charge, but with reservation of mineral and petroleum rights. The parcels were obtained by the county by tax deed and serve no present or future purpose.

• Lazy Loggerhead Café — adopted a resolution authorizing a third amendment to the concessionaire service agreement with Hawkhaven LLC, which manages and operates the Lazy Loggerhead Café in Carlin Park. Hawkhaven declined its option for a two-year extension, but agreed to one year (Sept. 1, 2020 – Aug. 31, 2021) eliminating guaranteed rent of $82,208. The rental rate will be based on a 7% of gross sales. All other terms remain in effect.

• CareerSource – approved CareerSource Palm Beach County Inc. to serve as the one-stop operator for Local Workforce Development Area 21. CareerSource serves as the county’s administrative entity to provide policy guidance for implementing and exercising oversight with respect to job training activities under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Workforce Innovation Act of 2000.

• Harassment — heard from Dr. Roselyn Joseph, an African American resident of Colony Lakes who, while riding her bike in the development, was confronted by a neighbor and accused of criminal activity. Staff (Criminal Justice Commission and Office of Equal Opportunity) were directed to look into developing an ordinance to address this.