Owners ordered to clean up properties

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County code enforcement special magistrate hearing was held Oct. 16 hearing in the Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave. In three cases, the property owners had corrected the violations before the meeting. Those cases were dismissed.

• Mercy Edith Luna Macias’ property on Northwest 368th Drive was found to be in compliance with the code. Because the property owner cleaned up the property before the hearing, the case was dismissed.

• Tiffany Trimble’s property on Northwest 31st Avenue was found to be in compliance with county code. Because the property was cleaned up before the hearing, the case was dismissed.

• The SR 78 West property belonging to Penny Lane LLC was found to be in compliance with county code. Because the property owner had corrected the code violations, the case was dismissed.

• Joyce Rieck’s property on Northeast 17th Terrace was found to be in violation of county code for unsafe structure and outdoor storage. To correct violations, the property owner was ordered to remove condemned mobile homes from property, along with removal of all scrap from burned mobile home, with required permits for demolition. The property owner was also ordered to clear the property of all outdoor storage including household goods, trash and debris.

• Susan and Geary Adams’ property on Northwest 19th Avenue was found to be in violation of county code for inoperable/abandoned vehicles. The property owner was ordered to clear the property of unlicensed/inoperable/abandoned vehicles. The property owners were ordered to pay an administrative fine of $30 per day starting Oct. 17, until the property is in compliance.

• The case regarding Mauro Tovar’s property on U.S. 98 N. was tabled until Jan. 15, 2019.

• Daniel Clements’ and Ann Hoskins’ property on Northwest 102nd Street was found to be violation of county code. To bring the property into compliance, the unlicensed vehicle must be moved indoors or removed from property, scrap and debris must be removed and outdoor storage items must be removed.

• The Southeast 36th Avenue property belonging to Mobile Home Park Manager Inc. was found to be in violation of county building permit rules. Property owner was ordered to obtain all required permits, including fees and inspections.

• Penny M. Simpson’s property on Northwest 31st Avenue was found in violation of county code for an inoperable or abandoned vehicle. The vehicle must be moved from the property, put inside an enclosed garage or licensed and tagged.

• Richard David Honshelt Jr.’s property on Southeast 26th Street was found to be in violation of the code due to an unauthorized number of dwellings on a lot. To remedy the violation, the property owner must remove old, single wide mobile homes from the property.

• Virgillio Macdeo’s property on Northwest 29th Avenue was found to be in violation of county code for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, trash and debris, wrecked vehicles, unauthorized occupancy of an RV, parking, storage and use of certain vehicles, and outdoor storage or dumping.

• Leon and Patricia Chambers’ property on Southeast 61st Drive was found to be in violation of county code for trash and debris, unsafe structures, overgrown weeds and/or grass and condition which constitutes a safety hazard. The mobile home on the property is derelict and does not meet minimum housing standards, states the report. The structure has been condemned by the building official. A demolition permit is required from the Community Development Department to remove the mobile home from the property or demolish.

• Eric Guacin’s property on Southwest 11th Way was found to be in violation of county code for overgrown weed and/or grass. The property owner was ordered to mow the grass and/or weeds.

• James and Joyce Davis’s property on Southeast 27th Street was found to be in violation of county code for inoperable/abandoned vehicle and parking, storage and use of certain vehicles.

• Charles Williams’ and Gina Lamb Williams’ property on Northwest 63rd Terrace was found to be in violation of county code for trash and debris, unauthorized occupancy of a recreational vehicle, outdoor storage or dumping, overgrown weeks or grass and condition of the building. The deterioration of the mobile home, through failure to repair, creates an unsightly appearance and has a deleterious effect on the use and enjoyment of surrounding properties, according to the report. The property owner was ordered to repair the damaged roof, fascia and exterior walls of the mobile home with all required permits and inspections, discontinue use of an RV as a dwelling or remove it from the property, and clear the entire property of grass, weeds, furniture, tires, buckets, barrels, trash and debris.

• Glenn Read’s property on Southeast 63rd Drive was found to be in violation of county code for inoperable/abandoned vehicle, trash and debris, outdoor storage and overgrown weeds and grass. The property owner was ordered to clear the property of unlicensed vehicles, trash, construction material, machine parts, tires, debris and outdoor storage, and to mow the overgrown grass and weeds.

Failure to correct code violations can result in fines of up to $250 per day.

