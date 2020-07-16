Owens appointed to Executive Committee of Small County Coalition

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Commissioner Kelly Owens was recently appointed to the Executive Committee of the Small County Coalition representing Region 5 in the State of Florida.

Kelly Owens

The Small County Coalition consists of 39 of the 67 counties in the State of Florida, and its mission is to address legislative issues from a small county/rural perspective. The coalition supports programs that improve the financial viability and fiscal capacity of Florida’s local government. Region 5 is the southern region of the coalition and consists of Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee, Martin and Monroe counties.

Owens said, “It’s an honor to be chosen by my peers to be their voice in Tallahassee and advocate for small and rural counties.”

