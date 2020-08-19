Owens and Hazellief win re-election for Okeechobee County Commission

Incumbents David E. Hazellief (left) and Kelly Owens (right) secured another four years on the Okeechobee Board of County Commissioners.

Incumbent Okeechobee County Commissioner Kelly Owens defeated Jack Boon in the Republican primary on Aug. 18 in district five, securing her second term on the board.

Owens received 4,471 votes while Boon received 1,125.

Incumbent County Commissioner David E. Hazellief defeated Mark Brandel in the Republican primary for district one. Hazellief received 3,261 votes while Brandel received 2,788.

While campaigning for re-election Owens said the county needed to work to attract businesses to the area.

“My plan for improving is one that we are working on collectively,” explained Owens at the Okeechobee County candidate forum on July 16 . “We have the distinct need to attract and bring businesses into the community and we are working toward that.” She said the county help set up and fund the Economic Development Council and has invested in the airport and industrial park.

“Since becoming your County Commissioner I have demonstrated integrity by conducting myself in an ethical, professional manner at all times,” said Owens. “The constituents that I have the privilege to serve recognize me as a logical decision maker on critical issues and a voice of reason in chaotic times. I will continue to be that voice of reason during the challenging days we have ahead.”

While campaigning Hazellief pointed out that all five commissioners needed to work together to solve the problems facing Okeechobee.

“I’m proud to be a member of the board of county commissioners,” said Hazellief. “We have continuously either maintained or reduced the millage (tax rate),” while making progress on county projects, he continued. “For 12 years the airport sat there with some mitigation issues and we were unable to get grants for hangars and runways and that type of thing. Working together we were able to solve that.”

In the Supervisor of Elections Republican primary, Melissa Arnold received 47.82% of the vote; Faith Nielson, 29.76%; and, Rodney Rucks, 22.42%. Arnold will be the Republican candidate in the general election in November.