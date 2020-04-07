Okeechobee County virtual meetings provide options for public comment; Commission’s next regular meeting is 9 a.m. Thursday

OKEECHOBEE — In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, while still allowing the public to provide comments at upcoming Okeechobee County Commission meetings, staff has created several ways to make sure the public’s voice can be heard.

The public is encouraged to watch the county meetings remotely while practicing social distancing. Meetings are broadcast live and streamed online at http://okeechobeecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx and Live streaming may be accessed from computers, laptops or mobile devices. You may also go to our county’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OKEECHOBEECOUNTYGOVERNMENT/

Public comment for upcoming meetings can be submitted two ways:

Email at publiccomment@co.okeechobee.fl.us; or,



Residents without Internet access can comment by phone at 863-467-7249

Comments must be submitted by 1:00 p.m. on the day BEFORE a meeting. When leaving a public comment, please state your full name, address and telephone number for the record.

Comments will be distributed to the board in advance of the meeting and included in the record provided the comments comply with the county’s rules. Comments received by phone will be transcribed in written form provided that the comments comply with the county’s rules.

General public comment is limited to three minutes or roughly 390 words.

The next Okeechobee County Commission meeting will be Thursday, April 9 at 9 a.m. The agenda is online.

For additional information and updates relating to Okeechobee County’s efforts regarding COVID-19, please visit: www.co.okeechobee.fl.us/covid-19 or call 863-763-3536 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.