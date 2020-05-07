Okeechobee County to tighten budget for 2020-21

OKEECHOBEE — Anticipating a shortfall in revenue, Okeechobee County departments will face a tight budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

At the April 30 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, County Administrator Robbie Chartier explained, “I am not going to put raises in our budget.”

She said they anticipate a shortfall in revenue with a decrease in sales taxes and gas taxes.

“It’s important to keep it balanced, not knowing what the revenue predictions are going to be,” she said. “We will look at things in reality come May/June.

“All of our departments started the budget process for 2020-21 in January,” Mrs. Chartier continued. “Now we have to change. They are going to have to take a look at their budgets again.”

