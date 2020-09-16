Okeechobee County tax rate proposed at 8.0 mills

OKEECHOBEE — At their Sept. 11 meeting, Okeechobee County commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed millage rate and county budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The proposed budget of $102,482,006 includes $61,759,858 million in expenses and $40,722,148 reserves.

The proposed property tax rate of 8.0 mills would generate $20,424,003 in ad valorem taxes.

On mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

No members of the public spoke at the hearing.

The final budget will be adopted following a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 5:01 p.m. in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street.