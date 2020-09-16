Okeechobee County tax rate proposed at 8.0 mills

Sep 16th, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — At their Sept. 11 meeting, Okeechobee County commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed millage rate and county budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The proposed budget of $102,482,006 includes $61,759,858 million in expenses and $40,722,148 reserves.

The proposed property tax rate of 8.0 mills would generate $20,424,003 in ad valorem taxes.

On mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

No members of the public spoke at the hearing.

The final budget will be adopted following a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 5:01 p.m. in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie