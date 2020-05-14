Okeechobee County offices to reopen Monday; Members of the public required to wear masks inside county buildings

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County government offices will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18.

At their May 14 meeting, the Okeechobee County Commissioners agreed to reopen the county buildings, with the exception of senior services, with some restrictions:

• Members of the public mast wear masks while inside county facilities;

• There will be limits on the number of people allowed in a building at one time; and,

• While in the buildings, everyone will be required to maintain the 6 feet of “social distancing” space recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

County administrator Robbie Chartier said the public will be required to wear masks in order to protect the county employees. According to the CDC, some who have COVID-19 have no symptoms. The virus is spread through the moisture from the nose and mouth. A cloth mask catches those droplets of moisture, protecting others. Your mask protects others from you. Their masks protect you from them. The CDC recommends maintaining 6 feet of distance between you and others not in your household to further prevent the spread of the virus.

Ms. Chartier said county buildings will be equipped with hand sanitizer and splash guards will be in place to protect county employees at the counters. She said the public library is still waiting for the splash guards to be installed but they have moved some tables to keep members of the public 6 feet away from staff. The library will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Senior services will not reopen with the other county buildings, due to the increased risks of COVID-19 to those over the age of 65. Those in the groups most at risk should they contract the virus are still advised to self isolate.