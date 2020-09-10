Okeechobee County Commission meets

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners will convene a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. in the “Judge William L. Hendry Courtroom” at the Historic Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second St., Okeechobee, at 9 a.m.

Public comment for the meeting can be submitted two ways, no later than 1 p.m. the day before the meeting, and will be read into the record:

• Email at publiccomment@co.okeechobee.fl.us;

• Residents without internet access can comment by phone at 863-467-7249.

Room seating capacity is limited due to social distancing requirements, screening will be conducted before entering the BOCC Room, and all persons are required to wear masks while in the building and meeting room.

Citizens are encouraged to to attend or watch through our website, okeechobeecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.