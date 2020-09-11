Okeechobee County Commission honors Krista Stanley

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — At their Sept. 11 meeting, the Okeechobee County commissioners recognized Krista Stanley who was selected by the Florida Department of Education as the 2021 Florida Teacher of the Year. Pictured are Krista Stanley (left) and Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs.

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County commissioners honored Florida Teacher of the Year Krista Stanley at their Sept. 11 meeting.

On Aug. 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran named Stanley as the 2021 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year. Stanley is a sixth grade math teacher at Yearling Middle School in Okeechobee. She was selected from more than 176,900 public teachers in the state.

The commissioners presented her with a resolution, which notes:

“Ms. Stanley is a dynamic force in the learning process of her students and consistently exhibits her commitment as a teacher through her willingness to give of her time, energy, talents and resources to students;

“Success in our Okeechobee County schools begins in the classroom, and our teachers are the people who inspire students every day and instill a lifelong love for learning; and

“Teachers are more than instructional leaders — they are also role models, mentors, motivators, listeners, encouragers, caregivers and coaches who significantly influence the lives of children.”