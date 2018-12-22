Okeechobee County code violation amnesty deadline nears

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program (“Amnesty Program”) is nearing its application deadline. The Amnesty Program is a program by which persons whose property is subject to an Okeechobee County code enforcement lien may obtain a reduction of the fine and a release of the lien, if the property is found to be in compliance with all Okeechobee County codes and ordinances. The Amnesty Program also benefits the citizens and businesses of Okeechobee County by encouraging property owners to correct violations, thereby maintaining the appearance of the county and protecting property values.

For the limited time period from Sept. 1 through Jan. 31, 2019, affected property owners have the opportunity to apply for a reduction of outstanding fines and a release of liens on their real property in unincorporated Okeechobee County. With the deadline approaching fast, it is highly suggested that affected property owners take advantage of this opportunity while they can.

Availability of the amnesty program:

The Amnesty Program is available to all property owners and property types with existing code enforcement liens who are in compliance with all county codes and ordinances on all properties owned in unincorporated Okeechobee County, or who come into compliance by Feb. 28, 2019.

Application and review process:

Completed applications, together with the initial application fee, can be mailed or hand delivered to the Okeechobee County Code Enforcement Department, 1700 N.W. Ninth Ave., Suite A, Okeechobee, FL 34972. The deadline for submitting the application is Jan. 31, 2019.

The deadline for bringing properties into compliance is Feb. 28, 2019. At the time of the application, all property taxes must be paid and current (not delinquent), and the property owner must give consent for an Okeechobee County Code Officer to enter upon the property for such inspections as are necessary to determine compliance.

Reduction and release:

Participation could result in a reduction of 50-75 percent of your lien and payment of said reduction in full along with any applicable fees will result in a release of lien.

For full details about the Amnesty Program, contact the Okeechobee County Code Enforcement Department by telephone at 863-763-5548, or in person at 1700 N.W. Ninth Ave., Suite A, Okeechobee, FL 34972, or see the Okeechobee County website at co.okeechobee.fl.us.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.