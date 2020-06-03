Okeechobee County Board to meet on Thursday

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second St., on Thursday, June 4, at 4 p.m. for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues. While the meeting will be open to the public, those attending will be required to follow the guidelines recommended by the governor and CDC, including screening at the door, limiting the number of persons in the room at one time, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. If the room is full, persons will wait outside and be allowed in when someone leaves the board room.

Public comment for upcoming meetings can be submitted by:

• Email at publiccomment@co.okeechobee.fl.us. You must state your name, address and phone number for the record.

• Residents without Internet access can comment by phone at 863-467-7249. You must state your name, address, phone number for the record.

• Public comment cards will also be placed outside on a table for people to fill out and hand to the bailiff, who will then present the card to the chairman to read into the record, and then each will be called to the podium at the public comment section in the agenda.

Comments must be submitted by 1 p.m. on the day BEFORE a meeting.

Comments will be distributed to the board in advance of the meeting and included in the record provided the comments comply with the county’s rules. Comments received by phone will be transcribed in written form provided that the comments comply with the county’s rules.