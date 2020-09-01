Okeechobee County Board of County Commission to hold COVID-19 County Briefing

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Board of County Commissioners will conduct a COVID-19 County Briefing on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. in the “Judge William L. Hendry Courtroom” at the Historic Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street in Okeechobee. The regular meeting time has been changed from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Public comment for the COVID-19 county briefing can be submitted two ways, no later than 1 p.m. the day before the meeting and will be read into the record:

• Email at publiccomment@co.okeechobee.fl.us

• Residents without Internet access can comment by phone at 863-467-7249.

Note to attendees: Room seating capacity will be limited due to social distancing requirements, screening will be conducted before entering the BOCC Room, and all persons are required to wear masks while in the building and meeting room. All citizens are encouraged to attend or watch live through our website at:

okeechobeecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the County Administrator’s Office no later than four working days prior to the proceeding at 304 N.W. Second St., Room 123 in Okeechobee or call 863-763-6441. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-222-3448 (voice) or 1-888-447-5620 (TTY).