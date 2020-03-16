Okeechobee County acts to contain COVID-19

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — At Okeechobee County, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our community and employees. We continue to closely monitor the impacts of COVID-19 (new coronavirus) as the situation is evolving quickly and the county is actively planning for various scenarios and how it may impact the public, employees, and its operations.

As of March 16, Okeechobee County has no confirmed COVID-19 cases. County staff is coordinating its responses with State, the Fl Department of Health, and the Division of Emergency Management and local hospitals.

The Public Safety Director of Okeechobee County will update the BOCC in an Emergency meeting, March 16 at 5 p.m., as the situation with COVID-19 is evolving, the County is actively planning for various scenarios and how it may impact the public, employees, and its operations. The meeting will take place at 304 NW 2nd Street, Rm 270, Okeechobee.

The County has not declared a state of local emergency, however, staff is coordinating with neighboring counties on the appropriate response if circumstances change.

We encourage ALL event organizers to follow the recent guidance from the FL Department of Health, the CDC, and the Governor regarding Mass Gatherings. To read the state’s guidance on mass gatherings and social distancing, visit https://bit.ly/3cWkRin.

High-traffic county facilities and customer service areas have been disinfected and undergo daily cleaning. Though no county facilities have been closed, customers are encouraged to conduct as much county business using its website, email, and phone. Visit our county website at: https://www.co.okeechobee.fl.us/home to learn about online services and find email addresses and phone numbers of county departments.

You are the key to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19 with good personal hygiene. Visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.gov) or the Department of Health (FloridaHealth.gov) for hygiene tips. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Health Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov. Respecfully,