Okeechobee commissioners recognized as advocates

ORANGE COUNTY — The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) recognized Okeechobee County Commissioners Terry Burroughs and Kelly Owens as FAC Presidential Advocates for their work during the 2019 legislative session. Both commissioners received the designation during an awards ceremony held at the FAC annual conference in Orange County.

“I am very proud to accept the award as the representative of Okeechobee County. Advocating for our county during the legislative session is extremely important as well as supporting my fellow commissioners around the state on issues important to their counties,” said Commissioner Burroughs.

“Participating in the legislative process as a FAC policy leader has helped me strengthen my skills and knowledge as a county commissioner. Advocating on behalf of our constituents and building relationships at the state level is a paramount duty of every local official. We are public servants; therefore, we need to represent our community accordingly at every level, on every issue,” said Commissioner Owens.

The FAC Presidential Advocate recognition is given to county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC during the 2019 session to advance the counties’ legislative agenda.

“As commissioners, we are empowered to stand up for our community, to be the voice for those who can’t speak, and to fight for our right to decide our own future,” said FAC President and Hendry County Commissioner Karson Turner. “During the legislative session, our role becomes increasingly important as hundreds of bills are heard that have a direct impact on our communities. Those receiving this honor displayed a commitment not only to the counties’ legislative agenda but to their community and the state.”

For more than 85 years, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule — the concept that government closest to the people governs best. The Florida Association of Counties helps counties effectively serve and represent Floridians by strengthening and preserving county home rule through advocacy, education and collaboration.