Okeechobee and Hendry counties have 0 cases of COVID-19; Glades County has not tested anyone yet; Palm Beach County has 45 confirmed positive

According to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) at 11 a.m. on March 21, 15 residents of Okeechobee County have been tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Ten of those tests have came back negative while five results are still pending.

Eight residents in Hendry County have been tested for the virus, with six negative results and two still pending.

Currently FDOH data shows no tests have been performed in Glades County.

Palm Beach County has 45 confirmed cases of the virus, 277 negative tests and 9 tests pending.

Highlands County has 1 positive and 6 negative tests so far.

St. Lucie County has 1 positive, 67 negative and 6 pending.

Martin County has 1 positive, 26 negative and 5 pending.

Statewide there have been 658 positive, 6,579 negative with 1,002 still pending.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. FDOH recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

• Covering your cough or sneezing into a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and,

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Contact the Florida Department of Health Hotline Call Center at 1-866-779-6121 (24/7) to report any specific COVID-19 symptoms, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week OR email your questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.