October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County has declared October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The county proclamation notes National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a platform for educating women about the importance of early detection of breast cancer through mammography and other methods.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

(Left to right) County Commissioner Terry Burroughs presented a proclamation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to Adrianna Maupin, Susan Hendershot and Shirley Palmer.

“Detection of breast cancer at an early stage greatly improves the chances for successful treatment and survival,” the proclamation continues. “Breast cancer death rates are declining probably due to improved detection and treatment.

Detection and treatment of breast cancer have improved thanks to research, such as that being done by the American Cancer Society.”

Susan Havershot, a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program, said they need more drivers in Okeechobee County. “American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program is open to all cancer patients,” she said. All the patients have to do is call the American Cancer Society whenever they have an appointment.

She said the program tries to make sure cancer patients don’t have to be stressed over how to get to their appointments.

Shirley Palmer said men are also at risk for breast cancer. “This year alone there also be 500 men dying of breast cancer,” she said. “If you feel it, have it checked.”

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com