News from the Glades County Property Appraiser

My staff and I are pleased to inform you that we have successfully completed the 2020 Glades County Tax Assessment Rolls, and have received approval from the Florida Department of Revenue. The Department of Revenue’s approval assures that the property tax assessment rolls comply with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

Generating a tax roll takes a tremendous amount of team, and I have the best team ever! Each one’s level of expertise in their particular field is crucial to the tax roll process. I am very blessed and thankful to have these dedicated individuals to work alongside of.

Thank you for allowing us to work for you. We will continue to provide you with the excellent service that you deserve.

Lorie Ward, C.F.A.

Glades County property appraiser

