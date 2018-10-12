New business will sell, service and store boats

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commissioners approved a change in zoning for a property on State Road 78 West from residential mobile home to commercial at their Oct. 11 meeting. The business planned by Bassin Bobby Enterprises will include retail fuel sale and the sale, service and storage of boats.

According to the staff report, the 11.8 acre property, is just to the east of Southwest 16th Avenue and Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters.

To the north of the property is the 14 acre tract which has a special exception for the development of the Philippine-American Cultural Center.

To the south of the property are several parcels in commercial use and some vacant properties.

At their Sept. 25 meeting the Okeechobee County Planning Board recommended approval of the zoning change by a 4-1 vote. At that same meeting, the Board of Adjustments and Appeals granted a special exception to allow for retail fuel sales and sale, service of storage of boats.

