Navigation locks closes for Manatee Protection System maintenance; Port Mayaca to be closed Tuesday, May 26, and St. Lucie Lock to be closed Wednesday May 27

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that the Port Mayaca and St Lucie locks will have scheduled four-hour closures from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. at locations and dates listed below to support annual maintenance to the Manatee Protection System.

• Port Mayaca — Tuesday, May 26

• St Lucie — Wednesday, May 27

Additional locking hours may be available based on the contractor’s work. Call the lock shift operator for current information.

Listed below are the phone numbers to contact lock shift operators.

• Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858

• St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665

• Moore Haven Lock & Dam 863-946-0414

• Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421

• Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616

• W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451