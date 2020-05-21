Navigation locks closes for Manatee Protection System maintenance; Port Mayaca to be closed Tuesday, May 26, and St. Lucie Lock to be closed Wednesday May 27

May 21st, 2020 · by · Comments:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that the Port Mayaca and St Lucie locks will have scheduled four-hour closures from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. at locations and dates listed below to support annual maintenance to the Manatee Protection System.

• Port Mayaca — Tuesday, May 26

• St Lucie — Wednesday, May 27

Additional locking hours may be available based on the contractor’s work. Call the lock shift operator for current information.

Listed below are the phone numbers to contact lock shift operators.
• Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858
• St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665
• Moore Haven Lock & Dam 863-946-0414
• Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421
• Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616
• W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie