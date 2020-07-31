Moore Haven Lock & Dam to close for repairs and inspections

MOORE HAVEN — The Moore Haven Lock & Dam will be closed for critical repairs on lakeside sector gates. On Aug. 8 and 9, divers will be inspecting gates and bulkhead slots. Closures will be intermittent, with lockages between dives. There will be full closures from Aug. 10 through Aug. 15. In the event of tropical storm activity, the closure time may be adjusted.

For up to date lock information, contact the shift operator between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

• St Lucie Lock & Dam at 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

• Port Mayaca Lock & Dam at 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

• Moore Haven Lock & Dam at 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

• Ortona Lock & Dam at 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

• WP Franklin Lock & Dam at 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

• Canaveral Lock at 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Point of Contact is William Keeney at 863-368-9086.