Montura Land Use study meetings postponed

LABELLE — Due to the ongoing situation surrounding COVID-19 and protective measures being taken to protect Hendry County residents, the Montura Land Use Study meetings have been put on hold with hopes of resuming in the early fall of 2020.

Notice will be sent out once meeting dates are set.

The Hendry County Planning Department continues to receive input and feedback from the Montura community and requests that residents who have not already submitted comments would do so.

For additional information on the study, including video of previous Montura Land Use Study meetings and print material, please visit the following page on the Hendry County website: hendryfla.net/montura_study.php#revize_document_center_rz865

Residents with questions or concerns regarding the study are asked to call 863-612-4752 or email monturastudy@gmail.com.