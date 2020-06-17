McKinlay to host talk about sheltering in Glades region

PALM BEACH COUNTY — On Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m., Palm Beach County District 6 Commissioner Melissa McKinlay will moderate a presentation and conversation on the Non-Congregate Sheltering (NCS) Strategy for the western communities of Palm Beach County. This conversation will detail the county’s plans to renovate two buildings in Belle Glade and Pahokee for sheltering and how the shelters will operate.

It will be presented as a webinar and conference call.

WebEx link: https://pbc-gov.webex.com/pbcgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e2764e893d598732a023ef6538d0dd71aAdd
Event Number: 160 516 2113
Event Password: huVetadP233

Audio Conference: Dial 415-655-0001
Access Code: 160 516 2113

For questions or additional information, please contact the office of Commissioner Melissa McKinlay at 561-355-2206.

